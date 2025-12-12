Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep 2025-26 basketball team is looking forward to another successful season, coming off a 23-7 campaign, when the Pirates captured their 10th Super Essex Conference—American Division title and 20th Essex County Tournament title.

They have a lot of talent and depth this season. They will be led by junior guard Anthony Gonzalez, senior Alex Ante, senior Daniel Beazer, junior Avery George and senior Michael Klimas.

Their top newcomers include sophomore Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra, who transferred to Seton Hall Prep, after Immaculate Conception (Montclair) closed in June; freshman Bryce McCray and sophomore Kaden Aiken, who played junior varsity last season.

Returning veteran reserves include seniors Collin Reese, Tyler Lewis, Jonathan Racanelli and Joshua Moorman. Moving up from the junior varsity are juniors Andrew Ahern and Devin Davis, and sophomore Clark Sittig.

The Pirates’ schedule is very tough this season, as they will compete in six showcase events that include a trip to Florida.

The following are their upcoming games:

Dec. 13: New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association Tip Off Showcase at Montgomery High School, vs. Manasquan, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20: Brick City Showcase Basketball Classic, at Weequahic HS, vs. Trenton Central, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 26: Miami Holiday Invitational, vs. Sagemont Prep (Weston, Fla.), at Miami Sr. HS, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27: Miami Holiday Invitational, vs. Riviera Prep (Miami, Fla.), at Miami Sr. HS, 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 3: Essex Fest, vs. St. Mary (Rutherford), at Newark Tech, 2 p.m.

Jan. 16: Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic/Team Hill Foundation, vs. Delbarton, at Montclair State University, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: Metro Classic, vs. Rutgers Prep, at Stockton University, 5:30 p.m.

SHP second-year head coach Sterling Gibbs recently commented about the upcoming season. “You don’t come to Seton Hall Prep to play an easy schedule; you come to be challenged and be in showcase games. I believe the team can come together, being more on the road together, especially on our trip to Florida. It will be a great experience for our players and coaches.”

George said, “Brotherhood is the biggest thing when you come to Seton Hall Prep and our team is so well-connected. Along with good chemistry, I think our experience together will help us throughout the entire game.”

Sincere-Amen Ra said, “The adjustment to Seton Hall Prep has been going well. I am getting acclimated to the new school and coaches. We have a real good group of guys here. We have spent a lot of time practicing and playing in games this past summer and we are ready to get going and start the season.”

Ante said, “I think it is very important for me to hit the boards hard like last year and our team togetherness is the most important thing for our success this season.”

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry