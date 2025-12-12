December 12, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors FOOT-SHP DanielsWEB

Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors

November 20, 2025 0 131
Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy

Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season

November 12, 2025 0 132
Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships

November 5, 2025 0 112
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs

November 5, 2025 0 139

Related Stories

FOOT-WO college signings

West Orange HS football players ready for next level

Cynthia Cumming December 9, 2025 0 39
BOXING-Jingle Brawls II

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

Editor December 1, 2025 0 108
B-SOCCER-WOvSBP2

Corrected: West Orange HS boys and girls soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino December 2, 2025 0 95
FOOT-WOvPCT9797

West Orange HS football players receive All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 186
G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

Steve Tober November 26, 2025 0 112
B-SOCCER-WOstatefinal

West Orange HS boys soccer team captures state championship

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 106

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season LOGO-SHP-Pirate 1

Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season

December 9, 2025 0 1
Columbia HS girls basketball team schedule G-HOOPS-CHS practice3 2

Columbia HS girls basketball team schedule

December 10, 2025 0 8
Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to 4-0 on the season LOGO-Nutley 3

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to 4-0 on the season

December 11, 2025 0 32
Bloomfield HS bowling teams put up solid efforts to start the season LOGO-BHS-Bengals 4

Bloomfield HS bowling teams put up solid efforts to start the season

December 11, 2025 0 15

You may have missed

LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season

Jeff Goldberg December 9, 2025 0 1
G-HOOPS-CHS practice3

Columbia HS girls basketball team schedule

Joe Ragozzino December 10, 2025 0 8
LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to 4-0 on the season

Editor December 11, 2025 0 32
LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS bowling teams put up solid efforts to start the season

Editor December 11, 2025 0 15