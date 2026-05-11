Antonio “Anthony” Joseph Christiano

January 3, 1934 – May 5, 2026

Anthony Joseph Christiano, the beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, and devoted servant of God, left us to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the blessed age of 92 years old.

Anthony was born Antonio Christiano on January 3,1934, at his parents’ home on Magnolia Street in the “Silver Lake” section of Belleville, NJ. He was the son of Francesca “Pezzino” Cristiano who immigrated in 1916 from Borgetto, Sicily and Angelo Cristiano who immigrated in 1919, from Castelgrande, a section of Potenza, Italy. His parents wed in 1933 and a year later welcomed their first born, Anthony.

From a young age Anthony was a dreamer who imagined himself as a superhero, especially Tarzan and The Lone Ranger. He also had a passion for Western films, where he enjoyed wearing cowboy attire and reenacting scenes he had watched at movie theaters. As he grew older, Anthony’s remarkable artistic talent became evident.

At just thirteen years old, while attending South Junior High School in Bloomfield, NJ, he was commissioned to paint a mural on an interior wall of the school. The mural remained for over 30 years and was admired by generations of students. Following his graduation from junior high school, Anthony was invited to attend the prestigious Arts High School in Newark, NJ, one the first fine arts schools in the nation.

Anthony set aside his artistic pursuits to help support his family. He began working inNew York City in the stockroom of the BBD&O Advertising Agency. His father, Angelo, worked nearby as a shoeshine vendor and, through a connection with one of his customers—an advertising executive—Anthony was offered an entry-level position at the agency. This opportunity marked the beginning of a remarkable career.

Anthony was drafted in 1956 and served as a proud veteran in the United States Armed Forces until 1958. During his service, he was stationed in Korea and served on the front lines in dedication to his country. After his service, Anthony returned to BBD&O, over time his artistic talents were recognized, and he advanced to a position in the Presentation Department where he eventually became Managing Director/ Vice-President. His career spanned an extraordinary 50 years, a testament to his dedication,work ethic, and loyalty.

After retiring, Anthony discovered a new passion for acting. Encouraged by a friend, he attended a casting call and was selected for a role on the spot. He soon became a member of SAG-AFTRA and appeared in various productions. His work included a role in the film Riding in Cars with Boys, as well as appearances in television series such as Law & Order: SVU, The Sopranos, and Sex and the City.

In addition to acting, Anthony had a deep passion for filmmaking. He began writing, producing, and starring in his own Western film, Terminus, a project to which he devoted many years. Although it was never fully completed, the work reflected his ambition, creativity, and love for storytelling.

Anthony met the love of his life, Lucia “Petronaci” Christiano in 1961, while working at BBD&O, where she was employed as an Executive Secretary. He often described her as the most stunning woman he had ever seen. Sharing similar roots tied to Sicily, Anthony proudly courted Lucia until they were married on September 1,1963. Together, they were blessed with three children – Anthony Jr., Angelo, and Adrina – whom they lovingly raised first in Bloomfield and later in North Caldwell. Anthony found immense joy in his grandchildren- Michael, Tristen, Dakota, Rocco Anthony, and Lucianna -and was furthered blessed with a great granddaughter, Mila Grace. His family circle was completed by his children’s spouses, Anthony Castellano-Christiano, Patricia Christiano, and Nicholas Quadrel.

A devoted Catholic, Anthony made his faith a central part of his daily life. While working in NYC, he would stop at church each morning for a quiet prayer before heading into the office. In retirement, he faithfully prayed and watched the Holy Mass every morning without fail.

Anthony was predeceased by his parents, brother Benedetto, nephew Benedetto Jr. niece Donna, and his sister-in-laws, Ruth, Betty, and Barbara.

He is survived by his children, Anthony Jr., Angelo, and Adrina; their spouses, Anthony, Patricia and Nicholas, his cherished grandchildren and great- granddaughter, his brothers, Angelo and Gene; and loving nephews, nieces, and extended family members.

Anthony will be remembered for his creativity, perseverance, deep faith, strength, and unwavering devotion to his family. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the love he shared. We will miss him dearly and love him endlessly. May he rest in eternal paradise.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Blooomfield. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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