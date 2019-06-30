Codey addresses JCHC annual dinner, focuses on ‘quality senior living’

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Jewish Community Housing Corporation of Metropolitan New Jersey held its board of trustees annual meeting on June 17 with State Sen. Richard Codey as the featured speaker. The event, held at Crystal Plaza in Livingston, was attended by board members, sponsors, vendors, staff and residents.

The theme was “Charting the Course to Quality Senior Living” and focused on how the nonprofit organization is working to enhance the lives of its residents in its four senior living communities in Essex and Morris counties: South Orange B’nai B’rith Federation House, Village Apartments in South Orange, Jewish Federation Plaza in West Orange and the Lester Senior Living in Whippany.

Rabbi Cecille Asekoff, who is retiring as director of the Joint Chaplaincy Committee of Greater MetroWest, delivered the d’var Torah, in which she spoke of the importance of keeping elders loved, valued and respected as part of the fabric of the community. Invoking Psalm 70, Asekoff referred to the work of the JCHC as a divine calling in its mission to create a caring community that brings hope, compassion and a sense of purpose to its seniors.

Codey shared some of his legislative accomplishments during his 40 years of public service as a state senator, as well as his 14 months as New Jersey’s 53rd governor. Of particular note were his remarks about how shifts in society are leading to greater isolation and depression, and the importance of senior housing as a provider of community and connection.

As always, the JCHC Choral Group, comprised of residents from Jewish Federation Plaza and Lester Senior Living, performed a selection of songs, this time in tribute to classic Broadway shows.

Board President Brian Saltzman shared plans for extensive renovations that will begin soon on Jewish Federation Plaza and South Orange B’nai B’rith Federation House, which will encompass all common areas and all apartments. In addition, the organization is planning to construct two new affordable housing communities, comprising 200 independent living apartments — a new green field development in Randolph and a repurposing of existing structures in Bloomfield.

“There is a three-year wait for apartments at B’nai B’rith Federation House,” Saltzman said. “As we navigate the changing world of senior living, the JCHC is prepared to meet the growing need for high-quality, affordable senior housing with these two developments.” A feasibility study is currently under way in Randolph and preparations are in the works for the Bloomfield project.