Archdiocese holds special Spanish-language Mass for Hispanic Heritage Month

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Spanish-language Mass that saw hundreds of parishioners fill Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Friday, Oct. 1.

Organized by the Office of Hispanic Ministry for the Archdiocese of Newark, the vibrant liturgy drew Catholics from the four counties served by the Archdiocese — Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union — many of whom were dressed in the brightly-colored, traditional attire of their cultures and countries of origin. The Mass commenced with an opening procession of flags representing many of the world’s Hispanic and Latino nations, led by flags for the United States and Vatican City. A West New York–based music ministry performed songs popular among the Hispanic community throughout the liturgy, with numerous parishioners singing along.

“You are a visible sacrament, gifts to be shared,” Tobin said in Spanish during his homily. “I am counting on you and God is counting on us.”

Deacon Asterio Velasco, the Archdiocese of Newark’s director of Hispanic Ministry, concluded the Mass by acknowledging the deep devotion of the Hispanic people. He also thanked the numerous clergy who joined the Mass, including the Archdiocese’s four auxiliary bishops.

Photos Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark