University Hospital and Rutgers partner to launch Virtual Urgent Care Center

NEWARK, NJ — University Hospital and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School have launched their new Virtual Urgent Care Center, which represents the newest expansion of services at the hospital. Patients of the Virtual Urgent Care Center can access emergency medicine–trained clinicians from any location that is convenient using any video-enabled communication device, including a cell phone.

With virtual urgent care, adults and children ages 5 and older will have on-demand access to emergency medicine–trained clinicians, including NJMS board-certified or board-eligible emergency physicians, while at home, work or on the go through a HIPAA-secure video chat. The service will be available between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week.

The virtual urgent care service is designed to treat non–life-threatening illnesses and injuries, including colds, rashes, infections and sprains. In a serious emergency, call 9-1-1 or head to the nearest emergency department. The Virtual Urgent Care Center is the latest addition to University Hospital and NJMS’s Care Around the Clock program.

To get started, a patient should call 973-972-5066 to speak to a patient access representative, who will schedule a visit and send a link that can be accessed from a computer, tablet or smartphone. During the scheduled time, the patient and doctor will speak on a secure video platform, allowing for privacy and confidentiality.

Prescriptions, if needed, can be sent electronically to the patient’s preferred pharmacy. If the clinician determines a visit to the emergency room is needed, the patient may be advised to visit the emergency department in-person.

“We look forward to serving our community in a new and innovative way that combines medical expertise with state-of-the-art technology,” said Jonathan Green, executive director of the University Hospital Emergency Department. “Virtual urgent care allows our patients to access superior medical care online, from the comfort of their own home.”

“At University Hospital, we are always looking for new ways to keep our community healthy,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital. “Patients now have a convenient way to get care from an expert physician, without needing to travel.”

“I am excited about this enhanced collaboration between Rutgers NJMS and University Hospital that will expand urgent care service for patients with minor medical illness and injury,” said Dr. Lewis Nelson, chief of service of the University Hospital Emergency Department, and chairperson of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Rutgers NJMS. “Leveraging our longstanding relationship will enhance access to high-quality care for the people of Newark and the surrounding region.”