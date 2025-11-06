Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer

Glen Ridge resident Jan Hegna, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy and a Harvard University soccer commit, returned to the Cougars this fall, following a year playing outside club travel soccer, and has emerged as one of the top boys goalkeepers in the Super Essex Conference’s top division — the American Division.

The 6-foot-5 keeper had 68 saves in 13 games for the state-ranked Cougars, who took their 12-5-1 record (3-2 in the SEC–American Division) into their Monday, Nov. 3, state prep B-Division Tournament championship match against Gill St. Bernard’s, which they defeated in last year’s prep B final.

MKA is also the top seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public, North B state tournament.

“Jan has been an exceptional goalkeeper for us all season long,” said veteran MKA head coach Rob Leather. “He has tremendous instincts and timely reactions in making saves in any situation that he faces. We’ve been very fortunate to have him return to high school this year.”

