NJ Transit modernizes ticket-vending machines with contactless payment option

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit has completed the installation of 558 new, modernized ticket-vending machines throughout its system, offering faster transaction times and contactless payment options, according to a recent press release.

“These new customer-friendly TVMs — now installed systemwide — represent just one aspect of a complete modernization of NJ Transit’s entire fare collection system, including new handheld mobile devices for train crews, new on-board bus validators and many new mobile ticketing options,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “All of these methods include contactless fare payment options, which have proven especially welcome and popular with customers returning to our system as we emerge from the pandemic.”

NJ Transit customers now can purchase tickets using contactless cards and mobile wallet applications and will no longer need to insert debit or credit cards into the machine. The machines also have improved functionality, with faster printers and new displays providing customers with important travel information and advisories. An overhead display will provide rail customers with travel information about arriving and departing trains at their station.

The new TVMs have improved features making them quicker and easier for customers to use, are easier for people with disabilities to use, and include audible as well as visual instructions. The height of the TVMs have also been adjusted to accommodate customers with mobility challenges.