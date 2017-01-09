MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood residents came together Jan. 7 at Maplewood Memorial Library’s Hilton Branch to open a time capsule buried in the 1890s. The time capsule was rescued from…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Vickers family from Bloomfield was the 755,240th visitors to Essex County Turtle Back Zoo during 2016. This breaks the annual attendance record…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Planning Board member Jerry Eben resigned from his position as a trustee of the Downtown West Orange Alliance during the nonprofit’s Dec. 21 meeting…
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The process to implement the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s strategic plan is under way following the Board of Education’s 8-1 vote — with board…
EAST ORANGE, NJ — In addition to the change in committee assignments for East Orange 5th Ward Councilwoman Alicia Holman and 1st Ward Councilwoman Amy Lewis, the other 2017 City…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Foley Field Foundation has collected or has received pledges totalling almost $175,000 toward its effort to construct a proposed multipurpose building at the southern end of Foley…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Councilman Joe Krakoviak was unanimously elected council president during the Township Council’s Dec. 20 meeting. This marks the first time Krakoviak has been appointed to the…
ORANGE, NJ — Orange’s ninth and final homicide of 2016 occurred on Main Street on Christmas Eve. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Orange Police Director Todd Warren…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A court date has been set for today, Thursday, Jan. 5, to hear oral arguments by those concerned with the residency qualifications of Gladys Rivera, who won a…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Police Department’s application for a drone, according to Chief Sheila Byron-Lagattuta in a Dec. 15 email, was not approved. The department had been notified in…
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As a 10-year-old, Michael Drob did not understand the reasons his family was twice denied refugee status by the U.S. government when attempting to emigrate from…
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Irvington Township was well-represented at the East Orange City Council’s annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 2, inside Council Chambers in East Orange, where 3rd Ward Councilman…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Lt. Col. Mark Archer of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Glen Ridge Class of 1992, has won the 2016 Outstanding Officer of…
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange City Council welcomed in the new year with its annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 2, in Council Chambers. Third Ward Councilman Ted Green…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Betty Maddalena Foundation, formed in 2011 following the death of beloved West Orange educator Betty Maddalena, has donated 63 Stand2Learn desks at a cost of…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 30th annual International Fifth Grade Festival, held Dec. 16 at Kelly Elementary School, celebrated world diversity and the two teachers who first began the annual…
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., third from left, met with Livingston Mayor Al Anthony, fourth from left, and members of the Livingston Township Council on Wednesday,…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School wrestling team finished second at the Union…
The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field teams enjoyed strong…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams had…
ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Verona and Irvington to…
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team had a 1-2 week to drop…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The St. Joseph’s Celtics basketball teams enjoyed fine play recently. The JV blue…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield National Little League will hold baseball registration for the 2017 season…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Coming off last year’s 11-13 final record, head coach Sean Fitzpatrick knows…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Maplewood’s foil fencing champion Jack Woods, who is 15 years old, won the…
BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School indoor track and field team posted solid efforts recently.…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team was 1-0-1 this past week…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team had an outstanding day on Saturday,…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team continued its strong…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Grace Cannon had 24 points to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Bloomfield Tech and Barringer…
The Eastern Express Holiday Classic XXX was held at the Sonny Werblin Pool on the campus…
NUTLEY – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Nutley, 39-31, Jan.…