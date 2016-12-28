GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Registration for Glen Ridge children who will enter the 4-year-old pre-kindergarten or the 5-year-old kindergarten program in September 2017 will take place between 8:30 a.m. and…

Chalet must decide: Make a deal or go to trial BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In a court hearing on Monday, Dec. 19, Newark Superior Court Judge Martin Cronin gave indicted 1st Ward Councilman Elias Chalet until Jan. 20 to make a choice:…

Process of ASI’s two towns reassessment nearly complete MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The values of many properties in South Orange and Maplewood have increased following the recent reassessment, which was ordered by the Essex County Board…

Authorities charge Orange man with Newark woman’s death ORANGE, NJ — Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, the primary suspect in the strangling death of Sarah Butler, 20, a New Jersey City University student from Montclair, has also been charged with the…

Country club: no plans to sell land for affordable housing GLEN RIDGE, NJ — At a recent meeting of the Glen Ridge Borough Council, Special Master Elizabeth McKenzie addressed state-mandated, affordable housing requirements in the borough, saying that the only two…

Town considers becoming ‘sanctuary city’ MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood has always prided itself on being forward-thinking and the Township Committee is looking to take yet another step by declaring the township a “sanctuary city.” The…

The Bloomfield post office is now in high gear BLOOMFIELD, NJ — At the main branch of the Bloomfield post office on Bloomfield Avenue during an especially cold morning last week, a Bing Crosby Christmas song is playing on the…

Santa Claus comes in black and white this year EAST ORANGE/IRVINGTON, NJ — Santa Claus appeared in more than one color in East Orange this year. White Santa gave out gifts and toys and spread holiday cheer at the…

Glen Ridge post office keeps busy during holidays GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Doug Wallis, the officer-in-charge at the Glen Ridge post office, said that while the holidays have brought just more of the same to the office, there are…

Foreclosure sale will not affect Edison Village redevelopment WEST ORANGE, NJ — The mortgage holder that foreclosed on one of Prism Capital Partners’ West Orange properties last year purchased the land in a Dec. 13 foreclosure sale. Lender…

Family returns to Maplewood to teach art of dance MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The week between Christmas and New Year’s is often pretty dull, despite being book-ended by two such extravaganzas. But Maplewood Recreation refuses to let you have a…

Mayor joins Hilltop Partners and hosts Job and Contractor Fair IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss, who has used branding and social media to get his message out about the “New Irvington,” recently broadcast the Dec. 6 Job and Contractor…

Tensions continue to rise between administration, teachers WEST ORANGE, NJ — Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Rutzky has come under fire after making reference to the ongoing West Orange Education Association contract negotiations in an email that asked…

1978 Maplewood Arts Center to feature student artwork MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “FRESH 9.0,” an exhibit now in its ninth year that features artwork by Advanced Placement studio art students from six area high schools, opened Tuesday, Dec. 20,…

East Orange Public Library public relations coordinator to retire EAST ORANGE, NJ — With four locations to hold its collection of 343,918 volumes, the East Orange Public Library has seen numerous changes since it first opened its doors more than…

Holiday Party and Toy Giveaway is a huge success EAST ORANGE, NJ — Hundreds came to Calvary-Roseville United Methodist Church on Main Street in East Orange on Saturday, Dec. 17, to participate in the Joi’s Angels annual Holiday Party…