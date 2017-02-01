The Bloomfield Public Library, located at 90 Broad St. in Bloomfield, continues with its film series which hosts two films each week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with the exception of…

GRHS art show under way at the train station GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Students of Glen Ridge High School art instructor Anne Malone are currently having an exhibition at the Ridgewood Avenue train station. Abstract and representational works are…

Morris Museum brings ‘Tree Tales’ to Hazel Elementary School WEST ORANGE, NJ — Third-grade students at Hazel Elementary School received a visit Jan. 25 from Dawn Esposito of the Morris Museum, who brought a curated collection of tree leaves…

Judge gives attorneys extension to work out a plea deal for Chalet BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The judge in the bribery case against Bloomfield Councilman Elias Chalet agreed Friday, Jan. 20, to give the attorneys until next month to arrange a plea bargain. In…

Park UM Church goes solar with rooftop panels BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Park United Methodist Church has gone solar. The Broad Street house of worship is possibly the second Bloomfield church to undergo the conversion. The Brookdale Reformed Church last…

Actor Warner Miller visits West Orange High School WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in teacher William Farley’s choir classes got a special visit from actor Warner Miller on Jan. 12. Miller co-starred in “American Gangster” with Denzel Washington…

Protesters gather outside Frelinghuysen’s office demanding meeting MORRISTOWN, NJ — Constituents of New Jersey’s 11th Congressional district continued to press Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, who represents parts of Essex, Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties, to explain his…

Victims identified in Maplewood triple homicide MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced Jan. 30 that Maplewood Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major…

WOHS cheerleaders take top honors at Roxbury competition WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School varsity, junior varsity and gameday cheerleading teams all took first-place honors at the Roxbury High School “Roxy Rumble” on Jan. 28.…

Authorities investigate 3 homicides in Maplewood MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced that authorities are investigating an incident in which three people were found dead…

East Orange sees first female police chief, youngest fire chief sworn in EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, Jan. 20, East Orange Mayor Lester Taylor made local history when he named Deputy Chief Phyllis Bindi the city’s first female police chief and…

In wake of FBI probe, Orange B.A. institutes changes ORANGE, NJ — Orange South Ward Councilwoman Jamie Summers-Johnson told the crowd of approximately 25 residents at her Community Meeting in the Heywood Avenue Elementary School auditorium on Thursday, Jan.…

West Orange, Orange work to improve Highland Avenue station ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Councilman Victor Cirilo is heading up a renewed effort to get NJ Transit to make improvements to the Highland Avenue Train Station in Orange now…

Cash brings Southern style to SOPAC stage Feb. 3 SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The subject material of “The River and the Thread,” the latest release from Rosanne Cash, is right in the country superstar’s wheelhouse. The album is an…

Memorial scholarship created for BHS graduate BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Boy Scout Troop 23 hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bethany Presbyterian Church, on West Passaic Avenue. It was for a good cause that came from…

WO seeks DEP grant to improve Lafayette, Degnan parks WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council unanimously approved a resolution during its Jan. 17 meeting that authorizes the township to apply for a Department of Environmental Protection…