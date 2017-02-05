BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield dramatist will be having a world premiere of her play at Luna Stage, in West Orange, this month. Nikkole Salter, a Los Angeles native and township…

P.O.P. celebrates anniversary of Justice Mondays protests NEWARK, NJ — Chairman Larry Hamm and the members of the People’s Organization for Progress are coming up on a milestone, in terms of the weekly Justice Mondays protests in…

Expansion of schools explained by district NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Public School District has been reaching out to parents and community members in the district to discuss potential construction projects at four district schools: Washington and…

WO Relay for Life kicks off, shows promise of success WEST ORANGE, NJ — The buildup to the Relay for Life, the annual American Cancer Society fundraiser in which teams raise money and awareness for cancer treatment by walking around…

South Mountain Y launches annual support campaign MAPLEWOOD, NJ — It is that time of year again: the South Mountain YMCA’s annual fundraiser! This year’s theme is space and the Y hopes to raise $165,000 by year’s…

Fraternity members stop by middle school to inspire EAST ORANGE, NJ — The familiar words “I am the greatest,” spoken to reporters in 1964 by heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, recently found their way into an empowering goal-setting…

Deputy Mayor Cozzarelli honored by freeholders BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville Deputy Mayor Vincent Cozzarelli was honored by the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders during its Italian Heritage Month Celebration held at the Hall of Records…

John F. Kennedy Aquatic Center to be re-opened Feb. 6 NEWARK, NJ — The city of Newark will re-open the John F. Kennedy Aquatic Center, starting Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 a.m., having completed necessary repairs and renovations to the…

DPW still waiting for the first big snowstorm BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Over at the Department of Public Works and Parks, they’re just itching for some REAL snow. “Last year, we had only one major storm,” the department director, Anthony…

Orange BOE keeps mum about status of bond referendum ORANGE, NJ — Although the Tuesday, Jan. 31, deadline has passed, there is still no word as to whether the Orange Board of Education has decided to add a referendum…

Prism has yet to use millions in WO bonds WEST ORANGE, NJ — The $6.3 million in municipal bonds issued by the township have still not been used by redeveloper Prism Capital Partners for Phase 1 of its Edison…

Therapist’s novel takes a look at under-the-radar abuse MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The teenage years can be difficult enough without the added distress that comes when injurious adults prey upon children. Maplewood resident and therapist Laurie Levine explores the…

Irvington, sister cities well-represented at home mortgage foreclosure forum NEWARK, NJ — Fredricka Bey and the Women In Support of the Million Man March held an installment of the ongoing home mortgage foreclosure prevention and education forums at Essex…

South Orange native returns to his Essex County roots in novel ‘4 3 2 1’ MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Paul Auster did not base his new coming-of-age novel “4 3 2 1” directly on his years growing up in South Orange, though that time of his…

Schnall, Clarke to run for re-election; joined by Hilton SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 2017 South Orange municipal election is under way and trustees Stephen Schnall and Walter Clarke, both elected to their first terms in 2013, will be…

Turtle Back Zoo’s groundhog sees his shadow WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex Ed, resident groundhog at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, saw his shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2. The Groundhog Day legend states that if…