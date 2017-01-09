MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood residents came together Jan. 7 at Maplewood Memorial Library’s Hilton Branch to open a time capsule buried in the 1890s. The time capsule was rescued from…

Bloomfield family breaks attendance record at Turtle Back BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Vickers family from Bloomfield was the 755,240th visitors to Essex County Turtle Back Zoo during 2016. This breaks the annual attendance record…

Eben resigns from DWOA board before he can be removed WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Planning Board member Jerry Eben resigned from his position as a trustee of the Downtown West Orange Alliance during the nonprofit’s Dec. 21 meeting…

District’s strategic plan gets under way SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The process to implement the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s strategic plan is under way following the Board of Education’s 8-1 vote — with board…

EO City Council given 2017 committee assignments EAST ORANGE, NJ — In addition to the change in committee assignments for East Orange 5th Ward Councilwoman Alicia Holman and 1st Ward Councilwoman Amy Lewis, the other 2017 City…

New message board, new building set for Foley BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Foley Field Foundation has collected or has received pledges totalling almost $175,000 toward its effort to construct a proposed multipurpose building at the southern end of Foley…

Krakoviak takes president’s seat on TC WEST ORANGE, NJ — Councilman Joe Krakoviak was unanimously elected council president during the Township Council’s Dec. 20 meeting. This marks the first time Krakoviak has been appointed to the…

Orange suffers ninth homicide of 2016 on Christmas Eve ORANGE, NJ — Orange’s ninth and final homicide of 2016 occurred on Main Street on Christmas Eve. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Orange Police Director Todd Warren…

Court date today for arguments on BOE winner’s residency BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A court date has been set for today, Thursday, Jan. 5, to hear oral arguments by those concerned with the residency qualifications of Gladys Rivera, who won a…

Application by GRPD for free drone is denied GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Police Department’s application for a drone, according to Chief Sheila Byron-Lagattuta in a Dec. 15 email, was not approved. The department had been notified in…

Oheb Shalom delves into immigration issues past, present SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As a 10-year-old, Michael Drob did not understand the reasons his family was twice denied refugee status by the U.S. government when attempting to emigrate from…

Irvington well-represented at East Orange’s reorganization EAST ORANGE, NJ — Irvington Township was well-represented at the East Orange City Council’s annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 2, inside Council Chambers in East Orange, where 3rd Ward Councilman…

Air Force honors GRHS grad GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Lt. Col. Mark Archer of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Glen Ridge Class of 1992, has won the 2016 Outstanding Officer of…

EO reorganization meeting brings some changes EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange City Council welcomed in the new year with its annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 2, in Council Chambers. Third Ward Councilman Ted Green…

Betty Maddalena Foundation donates Stand2Learn desks to WOSD WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Betty Maddalena Foundation, formed in 2011 following the death of beloved West Orange educator Betty Maddalena, has donated 63 Stand2Learn desks at a cost of…

Festival at Kelly Elementary celebrates world diversity WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 30th annual International Fifth Grade Festival, held Dec. 16 at Kelly Elementary School, celebrated world diversity and the two teachers who first began the annual…