SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — From left at the South Orange Civic Organization Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 8 are the SOCO president Phylis Peterman; SOCO Vice-president Carol Barry; Community…

Maplewood police arrest two teens for assaulting classmate MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department is currently investigating the reported assault of a 16-year-old female student of Columbia High School; the assault reportedly happened on Jan. 18. According…

Golda Och Academy gives back during Community Service Day WEST ORANGE, NJ — Middle and high school students from Golda Och Academy took their lessons on tikkun olam, making the world a better place, and put them into practice.…

WOHS Science Olympiad team attends its first-ever competition WEST ORANGE, NJ — The newly-formed Science Olympiad team at West Orange High School had the opportunity to attend its first regional competition at Union County College in Cranford on…

P.O.P. hosts march and rally in honor of MLK NEWARK, NJ — The People’s Organization for Progress hosted a protest march and rally in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Newark on the slain civil rights leader’s…

A day of service brings 100 volunteers to Berkeley school BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Berkeley Elementary School was the beneficiary of some elbow grease this past weekend. Local volunteers gave hallways a fresh coat of paint; portraits of famous people were painted…

SOMA residents march for equality in D.C. WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several generations of New Jersey women — with more than a dozen buses from South Orange and Maplewood — participated in the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan.…

West Orange residents head to D.C. to march for equality WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several generations of New Jersey women — with dozens of buses from Essex County — participated in the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, in protest of…

Irvington poet enthralls at tribute to King IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee’s 32nd annual Legacy of a Dream Commemorative Tribute to the Life and Work of Martin Luther King Jr.…

Seniors pitch in to help prepare for future emergencies BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Human Services, which covers Glen Ridge and Bloomfield, put together 400 “disaster bags” earlier this week at the Bloomfield Civic Center. The bags are dark blue, stylish,…

West Orange unites to remember Dr. King WEST ORANGE, NJ — The most important work one can do in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. is to teach today’s children about tolerance for all people, National Urban…

Two towns unite to remember Dr. King SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race united the two towns to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of love, equality and acceptance Jan.…

Orange residents react to latest FBI raid on City Hall ORANGE, NJ — The reaction around the city of Orange Township and on social media to the news that the FBI had once again raided City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11,…

MLK Day is celebrated at New Light Baptist Church BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield commemorated its 15th annual Martin Luther King Day, on Monday, Jan. 16. As in previous years, the program was held at the New Light Baptist Church, on…

PSAB gets to work making WO streets safer in 2017 WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board members agreed at their Jan. 12 meeting that educating residents about traffic safety should be a priority in the…

SOVCA provides 2016 overview, looks ahead at 2017 SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Village Center Alliance’s leaders presented their organization’s proposed 2017 budget to the South Orange Board of Trustees at the board’s Jan. 9 meeting.…