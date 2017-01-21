BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield commemorated its 15th annual Martin Luther King Day, on Monday, Jan. 16. As in previous years, the program was held at the New Light Baptist Church, on…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield commemorated its 15th annual Martin Luther King Day, on Monday, Jan. 16. As in previous years, the program was held at the New Light Baptist Church, on…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board members agreed at their Jan. 12 meeting that educating residents about traffic safety should be a priority in the…
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Village Center Alliance’s leaders presented their organization’s proposed 2017 budget to the South Orange Board of Trustees at the board’s Jan. 9 meeting.…
ORANGE, NJ — In the November 2016 election a majority of voters, including Orange City Council President Donna K. Williams, approved the city’s switch from having a board of education…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School art teacher Anne Malone will unveil a unique web page on Thursday, Jan. 26, that she hopes will connect past and present GRHS…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Film buffs once again have the chance to see some of their favorite films on the big screen with the launch of the West Orange Film…
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — South Orange and Maplewood residents no longer have to travel to the comedy clubs of New York City for a good laugh, thanks to…
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee held its 32nd annual Legacy of a Dream tribute to the life and work of the slain civil rights…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — It was ‘Around the World in 80 minutes’ on Thursday evening, Jan 12, when Fairview Elementary School hosted a cultural and literacy workshop for parents, students and educators.…
CRANFORD / RAHWAY, NJ — Two meetings were held this month by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to gather input from the public regarding the Rahway River flood mitigation…
ORANGE, NJ — Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Orange City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and shut it down for the day, just months after Orange City…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Middle School students participated in the 17th annual Michele Turner Martin Luther King Jr. Silent Peace March on Friday, Jan. 13, in anticipation of Martin Luther…
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Pierro Gallery of South Orange presents “Text Me,” an exhibition about words and images, from Jan. 25 through March 4. There will be an opening…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in the eighth-grade science honors program at Liberty Middle School participated in the World Climate Change Negotiations simulation on Dec. 8. To date, this interactive,…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Matthew Henegan, a Columbia High School student, has been studying cello since elementary school. And his music journey advanced Jan. 8 at a concert at Algonquin Arts…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Bianca Trinidad was named the winner of the 11th annual Poetry Out Loud competition at West Orange High School on Jan. 4, and Elijah Chilton was…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Tomorrow, Jan. 17, the Maplewood Township Committee will vote on a resolution to express Maplewood’s commitment to equal, respectful and dignified treatment of all people, regardless of…
The Seton Hall Prep varsity wrestling team won the Essex County Tournament championship for the second…
EAST ORANGE, NJ – It’s a marvel when any parent prepares their child for college,…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Richie Guillaume scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds; Myles Toppin had nine…
Nutley (5) at Montclair (2) on 1/10/2017 Teams, Scores and Records Team Score Wins Losses Ties…
Nutley (7) at Belleville (0) on 1/17/2017 Location Site: BRUNSWICK ZONE City: Belleville State: NJ Teams, Scores and Records Team Score…
ORANGE, NJ – Orange High School sophomore football star Nyquee Hawkins had the honor of playing…
IRVINGTON, NJ – Raheem Morris is one win away from a second trip to the Super…
ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team is having a sensational season…
ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team enjoyed a four-game winning streak…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep swim team won the Super Essex Conference title…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ swimming team won its first-ever Super…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The St. Joseph’s boys’ Pee Wee basketball team bounced back from a tough…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to make more progress…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Every year, the high school fencing communities in New Jersey continue to question…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – Gabe Silvera scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds and Jelani Jackson…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-1 last week to raise…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team upped its record…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The SHP wrestling team is the hottest team in New Jersey…