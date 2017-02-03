NEWARK, NJ — Fredricka Bey and the Women In Support of the Million Man March held an installment of the ongoing home mortgage foreclosure prevention and education forums at Essex…

South Orange native returns to his Essex County roots in novel ‘4 3 2 1’ MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Paul Auster did not base his new coming-of-age novel “4 3 2 1” directly on his years growing up in South Orange, though that time of his…

Schnall, Clarke to run for re-election; joined by Hilton SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 2017 South Orange municipal election is under way and trustees Stephen Schnall and Walter Clarke, both elected to their first terms in 2013, will be…

Turtle Back Zoo’s groundhog sees his shadow WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex Ed, resident groundhog at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, saw his shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2. The Groundhog Day legend states that if…

SOMSD graduation rates fall behind state averages, report says MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — According to recent information from the New Jersey Department of Education, while New Jersey’s overall graduation rates went up slightly, South Orange-Maplewood’s went down…

Mayor welcomes feedback at 4th State of the City Address EAST ORANGE, NJ — Based on the feedback by attendees, East Orange Mayor Lester Taylor’s fourth annual State of the City Address on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Cicely Tyson…

Bloomfield library has two free movies most every week The Bloomfield Public Library, located at 90 Broad St. in Bloomfield, continues with its film series which hosts two films each week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with the exception of…

GRHS art show under way at the train station GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Students of Glen Ridge High School art instructor Anne Malone are currently having an exhibition at the Ridgewood Avenue train station. Abstract and representational works are…

Morris Museum brings ‘Tree Tales’ to Hazel Elementary School WEST ORANGE, NJ — Third-grade students at Hazel Elementary School received a visit Jan. 25 from Dawn Esposito of the Morris Museum, who brought a curated collection of tree leaves…

Judge gives attorneys extension to work out a plea deal for Chalet BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The judge in the bribery case against Bloomfield Councilman Elias Chalet agreed Friday, Jan. 20, to give the attorneys until next month to arrange a plea bargain. In…

Park UM Church goes solar with rooftop panels BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Park United Methodist Church has gone solar. The Broad Street house of worship is possibly the second Bloomfield church to undergo the conversion. The Brookdale Reformed Church last…

Actor Warner Miller visits West Orange High School WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in teacher William Farley’s choir classes got a special visit from actor Warner Miller on Jan. 12. Miller co-starred in “American Gangster” with Denzel Washington…

Protesters gather outside Frelinghuysen’s office demanding meeting MORRISTOWN, NJ — Constituents of New Jersey’s 11th Congressional district continued to press Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, who represents parts of Essex, Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties, to explain his…

Victims identified in Maplewood triple homicide MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced Jan. 30 that Maplewood Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major…

WOHS cheerleaders take top honors at Roxbury competition WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School varsity, junior varsity and gameday cheerleading teams all took first-place honors at the Roxbury High School “Roxy Rumble” on Jan. 28.…

Authorities investigate 3 homicides in Maplewood MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced that authorities are investigating an incident in which three people were found dead…