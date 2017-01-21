BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield commemorated its 15th annual Martin Luther King Day, on Monday, Jan. 16. As in previous years, the program was held at the New Light Baptist Church, on…

PSAB gets to work making WO streets safer in 2017 WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board members agreed at their Jan. 12 meeting that educating residents about traffic safety should be a priority in the…

SOVCA provides 2016 overview, looks ahead at 2017 SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Village Center Alliance’s leaders presented their organization’s proposed 2017 budget to the South Orange Board of Trustees at the board’s Jan. 9 meeting.…

BOE election date, time changed, to council president’s chagrin ORANGE, NJ — In the November 2016 election a majority of voters, including Orange City Council President Donna K. Williams, approved the city’s switch from having a board of education…

Website to link art students with professionals GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School art teacher Anne Malone will unveil a unique web page on Thursday, Jan. 26, that she hopes will connect past and present GRHS…

Classic Film Festival returns to WO with impressive range WEST ORANGE, NJ — Film buffs once again have the chance to see some of their favorite films on the big screen with the launch of the West Orange Film…

Roll Call! Is everyone present at SOMA’s comedy lab? SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — South Orange and Maplewood residents no longer have to travel to the comedy clubs of New York City for a good laugh, thanks to…

4 Kings pay tribute at annual Legacy of a Dream event IRVINGTON, NJ — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee held its 32nd annual Legacy of a Dream tribute to the life and work of the slain civil rights…

Exploring wonders of the world, one classroom at a time BLOOMFIELD, NJ — It was ‘Around the World in 80 minutes’ on Thursday evening, Jan 12, when Fairview Elementary School hosted a cultural and literacy workshop for parents, students and educators.…

Officials seek public comment on Rahway River plan CRANFORD / RAHWAY, NJ — Two meetings were held this month by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to gather input from the public regarding the Rahway River flood mitigation…

FBI raids Orange City Hall ORANGE, NJ — Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Orange City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and shut it down for the day, just months after Orange City…

Maplewood Middle students walk for freedom and equality MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Middle School students participated in the 17th annual Michele Turner Martin Luther King Jr. Silent Peace March on Friday, Jan. 13, in anticipation of Martin Luther…

‘Text Me,’ an exhibition about words and images SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Pierro Gallery of South Orange presents “Text Me,” an exhibition about words and images, from Jan. 25 through March 4. There will be an opening…

World Climate Change Negotiations simulation at Liberty Middle School WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in the eighth-grade science honors program at Liberty Middle School participated in the World Climate Change Negotiations simulation on Dec. 8. To date, this interactive,…

CHS musician wins professional cello MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Matthew Henegan, a Columbia High School student, has been studying cello since elementary school. And his music journey advanced Jan. 8 at a concert at Algonquin Arts…

Poetry Out Loud winner crowned at West Orange High School WEST ORANGE, NJ — Bianca Trinidad was named the winner of the 11th annual Poetry Out Loud competition at West Orange High School on Jan. 4, and Elijah Chilton was…