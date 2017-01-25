SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — From left at the South Orange Civic Organization Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 8 are the SOCO president Phylis Peterman; SOCO Vice-president Carol Barry; Community…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department is currently investigating the reported assault of a 16-year-old female student of Columbia High School; the assault reportedly happened on Jan. 18. According…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Middle and high school students from Golda Och Academy took their lessons on tikkun olam, making the world a better place, and put them into practice.…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The newly-formed Science Olympiad team at West Orange High School had the opportunity to attend its first regional competition at Union County College in Cranford on…
NEWARK, NJ — The People’s Organization for Progress hosted a protest march and rally in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Newark on the slain civil rights leader’s…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Berkeley Elementary School was the beneficiary of some elbow grease this past weekend. Local volunteers gave hallways a fresh coat of paint; portraits of famous people were painted…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several generations of New Jersey women — with more than a dozen buses from South Orange and Maplewood — participated in the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan.…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several generations of New Jersey women — with dozens of buses from Essex County — participated in the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, in protest of…
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee’s 32nd annual Legacy of a Dream Commemorative Tribute to the Life and Work of Martin Luther King Jr.…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Human Services, which covers Glen Ridge and Bloomfield, put together 400 “disaster bags” earlier this week at the Bloomfield Civic Center. The bags are dark blue, stylish,…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The most important work one can do in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. is to teach today’s children about tolerance for all people, National Urban…
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race united the two towns to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of love, equality and acceptance Jan.…
ORANGE, NJ — The reaction around the city of Orange Township and on social media to the news that the FBI had once again raided City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11,…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield commemorated its 15th annual Martin Luther King Day, on Monday, Jan. 16. As in previous years, the program was held at the New Light Baptist Church, on…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board members agreed at their Jan. 12 meeting that educating residents about traffic safety should be a priority in the…
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Village Center Alliance’s leaders presented their organization’s proposed 2017 budget to the South Orange Board of Trustees at the board’s Jan. 9 meeting.…
ORANGE, NJ — In the November 2016 election a majority of voters, including Orange City Council President Donna K. Williams, approved the city’s switch from having a board of education…
Nutley (7) at Christ the King (0) on 1/24/2017 Notes Junior Anthony Liloia led the Raiders…
IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity wrestling team had a respectable showing at the…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ basketball team won two games last…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Nick Fiorillo finished in fifth place and Joe Marchesano took eighth place…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The inaugural Glen Ridge High School Boys’ Basketball Alumni Event enjoyed a…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Despite going 1-2 last week, the Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Livingston and North Bergen…
IRVINGTON, NJ – Nasir Johnson scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Irvington…
ORANGE, NJ (updated Tuesday Jan. 24, 12:13 p.m.) – Ezechiel Conserve won the 285-pound title to…
ORANGE, NJ – Senior Rasheed Boyd scored 19 points and the Orange High School boys’ basketball…
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to…
EAST ORANGE, NJ – Sophomore point guard Brianna Mills had 18 points, six steals and four…
ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Newark Arts and Caldwell…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The 2016-17 Seton Hall Prep wrestling team is continuing its outstanding season…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – Head coach Stephan Zichella admitted he didn’t really have high expectations for…
ORANGE/WEST ORANGE – In the Oranges area, basketball fans always talk about such great players…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated both Bloomfield Tech and…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Snyder and West Orange…