ORANGE, NJ — Orange South Ward Councilwoman Jamie Summers-Johnson told the crowd of approximately 25 residents at her Community Meeting in the Heywood Avenue Elementary School auditorium on Thursday, Jan.…

West Orange, Orange work to improve Highland Avenue station ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Councilman Victor Cirilo is heading up a renewed effort to get NJ Transit to make improvements to the Highland Avenue Train Station in Orange now…

Cash brings Southern style to SOPAC stage Feb. 3 SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The subject material of “The River and the Thread,” the latest release from Rosanne Cash, is right in the country superstar’s wheelhouse. The album is an…

Memorial scholarship created for BHS graduate BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Boy Scout Troop 23 hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bethany Presbyterian Church, on West Passaic Avenue. It was for a good cause that came from…

WO seeks DEP grant to improve Lafayette, Degnan parks WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council unanimously approved a resolution during its Jan. 17 meeting that authorizes the township to apply for a Department of Environmental Protection…

Jones and Beasley take children ice skating on MLK Day IRVINGTON, NJ — South Ward Councilwoman Sandra Jones and Omar Bilal Beasley decided to join forces with Steve Harris and the Irvington Coalition for Empowerment to take a group of…

CHS students walk out of school in protest of Trump MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Jan. 20, the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated as America’s 45th president, hundreds of students from Columbia High School staged a walkout in protest. With…

Antiques Show has new features, more dealers GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The annual Glen Ridge Antiques Show has a new dealer manager this year. Debbi Turi, who has sold at the show before, will now help run it.…

McDaniel continues efforts to recall the mayor IRVINGTON, NJ — It’s a new year, but Elouise McDaniel, president of the Irvington Joint Block and Nesbitt Terrace Block associations, is continuing the effort to recall Mayor Tony Vauss,…

Local residents hold an anti-Trump rally of their own WEST ORANGE, NJ — While millions of people joined Women’s Marches around the globe Saturday, Jan. 21, a small group gathered in West Orange to hold a rally of its…

SOMS students protest Trump inauguration SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Though they are young, South Orange Middle School students know what they stand for, and during President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 19, many SOMS students…

New district designation could cost Orange $2.5 million ORANGE, NJ — A special question on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8, asked the Orange electorate to vote on changing its Board of Education members from those appointed by…

Honoring King’s legacy in South Orange SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — From left at the South Orange Civic Organization Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 8 are the SOCO president Phylis Peterman; SOCO Vice-president Carol Barry; Community…

Maplewood police arrest two teens for assaulting classmate MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department is currently investigating the reported assault of a 16-year-old female student of Columbia High School; the assault reportedly happened on Jan. 18. According…

Golda Och Academy gives back during Community Service Day WEST ORANGE, NJ — Middle and high school students from Golda Och Academy took their lessons on tikkun olam, making the world a better place, and put them into practice.…

WOHS Science Olympiad team attends its first-ever competition WEST ORANGE, NJ — The newly-formed Science Olympiad team at West Orange High School had the opportunity to attend its first regional competition at Union County College in Cranford on…