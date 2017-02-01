The Bloomfield Public Library, located at 90 Broad St. in Bloomfield, continues with its film series which hosts two films each week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with the exception of…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Students of Glen Ridge High School art instructor Anne Malone are currently having an exhibition at the Ridgewood Avenue train station. Abstract and representational works are…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Third-grade students at Hazel Elementary School received a visit Jan. 25 from Dawn Esposito of the Morris Museum, who brought a curated collection of tree leaves…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The judge in the bribery case against Bloomfield Councilman Elias Chalet agreed Friday, Jan. 20, to give the attorneys until next month to arrange a plea bargain. In…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Park United Methodist Church has gone solar. The Broad Street house of worship is possibly the second Bloomfield church to undergo the conversion. The Brookdale Reformed Church last…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in teacher William Farley’s choir classes got a special visit from actor Warner Miller on Jan. 12. Miller co-starred in “American Gangster” with Denzel Washington…
MORRISTOWN, NJ — Constituents of New Jersey’s 11th Congressional district continued to press Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, who represents parts of Essex, Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties, to explain his…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced Jan. 30 that Maplewood Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School varsity, junior varsity and gameday cheerleading teams all took first-place honors at the Roxbury High School “Roxy Rumble” on Jan. 28.…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced that authorities are investigating an incident in which three people were found dead…
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, Jan. 20, East Orange Mayor Lester Taylor made local history when he named Deputy Chief Phyllis Bindi the city’s first female police chief and…
ORANGE, NJ — Orange South Ward Councilwoman Jamie Summers-Johnson told the crowd of approximately 25 residents at her Community Meeting in the Heywood Avenue Elementary School auditorium on Thursday, Jan.…
ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Councilman Victor Cirilo is heading up a renewed effort to get NJ Transit to make improvements to the Highland Avenue Train Station in Orange now…
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The subject material of “The River and the Thread,” the latest release from Rosanne Cash, is right in the country superstar’s wheelhouse. The album is an…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Boy Scout Troop 23 hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bethany Presbyterian Church, on West Passaic Avenue. It was for a good cause that came from…
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council unanimously approved a resolution during its Jan. 17 meeting that authorizes the township to apply for a Department of Environmental Protection…
IRVINGTON, NJ — South Ward Councilwoman Sandra Jones and Omar Bilal Beasley decided to join forces with Steve Harris and the Irvington Coalition for Empowerment to take a group of…
NUTLEY, NJ – Nutley High School seniors Zoe Steck and Jenny Callaghan signed National Letters of…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Kyle Barrow hit a three-pointer for his only points of the game to…
FIRST PRELIMINARY ROUND, on or by Feb. 4 29-Livingston at 16-Bloomfield Tech 28-Technology at 17-Irvington 24-Newark…
FIRST PRELIMINARY ROUND, on or by Feb.2 36-Golda Och at 33-Caldwell 37-Belleville at 32-Science Park 39-Technology…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated North 13th…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-0 this past week to…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Columbia and…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Newark Arts and Mount…
IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School girls’ basketball team hopes to make a good run…
EAST ORANGE/ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School and East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity…
IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to improve during a…
GIRLS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS SHOT PUT 26-10.5 SB Jessica Jacho 8th Finals H1 Girls…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – This winter is a special one for high school hockey teams and…
IRVINGTON, NJ (updated Tuesday Jan. 31, 10:33) – This Sunday marks Super Bowl Sunday as the…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Lorenzo Dominguez finished in fifth place in the pole vault with a leap…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The St. Joseph Celtics basketball teams enjoyed great action last weekend. In JV…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams enjoyed…
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep indoor track and…